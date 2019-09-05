Man accused of assaulting 3 strangers near Minnesota State University arrested, charged

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Blue Earth Area football player convicted of assaulting a teammate faces new criminal charges in Mankato.
Twenty-year-old Wyatt Tungland, of Frost, Minn., is charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault and one count of 5th degree assault.
A criminal complaint says Tungland got into two separate altercations at houses near College Town in Mankato just after midnight Monday.
Authorities say Tungland tried to enter a party at one student residence and punched a man who told him to leave.
The complaint says Tungland ran away toward another house, where he allegedly tried to take a beer from two men on the porch, and punched both men when they refused.
Police say Tungland fled the scene and was later arrested in Faribault County.
The complaint says one of the men suffered a broken nose.
Tungland is due in Court on Sept. 12.
