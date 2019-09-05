Merely Players seeks talent for opening show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2019–20 campaign for the Merely Players Community Theater begins in November with 'Annie' being the season's first play.
Preparations for the show will be this weekend with auditions at the Lincoln Community Center Theater.
They’re looking for a wide array of people from the community from ages 6 to 90.
“We are excited about ‘Annie’ and bringing it to the community. I love working with children, I love their excitement, their creativity. We will make the process as painless as possible – and we want them to come and just share their talents with us and begin that love of theater,” director of the play Carol Rath said.
Merely Players is going on its 35th year and they’re continuing their mission to create a friendly environment for all ages.
Auditions begin this Sunday; for more information visit https://www.merelyplayers.com/.
