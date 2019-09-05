Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force makes meth bust following pursuit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Force and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office seize over 20 grams of methamphetamine following a pursuit through Mankato just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
38-year-old Karl Rosillo allegedly fled task force agents after an attempted traffic stop near Adams Street and Haefner Drive.
Authorities say the chase ended when Rosillo crashed into a squad car.
Agents say there was a juvenile driving the car initially, but they say Rosillo took control once law enforcement attempted the stop.
Rosillo was arrested on the scene along with the juvenile who was later released to a parent.
While investigating, authorities found 24 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle Rosillo was using.
He is currently being held in Blue Earth County jail on multiple felony counts which include drug charges and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.