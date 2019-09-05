Mother and son charged for assault with dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mother and son each face assault charges stemming from an incident in Mankato over the weekend.
Mankato Public Safety arrested 18-year-old Trevis Toomer of Saint Paul on a charge of disorderly conduct after they observed him screaming profanities with his shirt off downtown.
According to the criminal complaint, Toomer blew a .39 Blood Alcohol Content level.
Court documents say Toomer and his mother, 47-year-old Ivory Rockett, were later seen with two women who had been waiting for a ride home.
The women told officers that Toomer and Rockett nearly hit them with an SUV, continued driving, but then turned back around. Toomer allegedly got out of the SUV carrying a baseball bat.
Toomer claims the bat was for "self-defense" as one of the women had a taser which was found by law enforcement.
Rockett told investigators that she had tried to get Toomer back in the vehicle, but ultimately followed him with a belt to make sure "no one was going to tase" her son.
Both Toomer and Rockett are due in court September 12.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.