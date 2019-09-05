New transition living facility in Waseca helps women and children

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new transitional living facility in Waseca that helps women and children who need a place to stay while they search for housing, employment and more.
Bethlehem Inn first opened its doors in January this year.
Residents stay free of charge, but when they first begin their stay, they set goals to help them on their way to living on their own.
According to program director Leticia Mendiola, there are a lot of reasons someone might find themselves needing to stay at the facility.
“Either they are having issues with their husband as to where they are thrown out, they’re asked to leave from their homes or they get evicted from their homes. It could be something as to where their house got caught on fire," Mendiola said.
According to board president Roger Ashland, the inn provides residents with a safe living environment so they can focus on getting a job and finding a place to live.
They also provide referrals for mental health or addiction problems, parenting and connecting with other social services.
“Our board feels really strong about trying to help people improve their lives so they can become contributing members of society," Ashland said.
The average stay is 90 days, but the length of stay is decided on a case by case basis.
The facility also checks in with residents after they leave.
“Our objective is to talk with them three months, six months and nine months after they’ve left here and to see where they’re at," Ashland said.
While residents provide their own food, there is a kitchen available to cook in.
“And I think that it is very good that we have this place going for them and for their children, because it is something, they will have warm meals, showers and instead of some of the families that do happen to call in, they’re staying out in their cars," said Mendiola.
