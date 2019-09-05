North Mankato Port Authority moves forward with demolition plan for Lor Ray Drive buildings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Port Authority voted to move forward with a plan to remove a parcel of property located at 1721 Lor Ray Drive Wednesday evening.
The property, which includes a house and a few sheds, is on land that is zoned for commercial purposes, meaning anything from a restaurant to a gas station could be placed there in the future.
“The owner has immediate interest in getting rid of the buildings on the property, and in order to do so, the port authority just needs to consider a resolution declaring those buildings substandard," Mike Fischer, community development director, said.
Structurally substandard buildings means there are issues to the structure of the building, that, according to Fischer, are likely repairable, but the cost to those repairs are likely high.
The port authority’s vote was necessary in removing the current buildings while still keeping the property eligible for the use of tax increment financing.
When demolition begins is up to the owner.
