SERVEPRO provides emergency fires bags to area fire departments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - SERVPRO of Mankato and Owatonna has partnered with the local community to provide relief to victims of residential fires.
150 Personal Emergency Assistance Bags have been distributed to North Mankato, Owatonna, and Waseca fire stations.
The bags include first aid kits, toothbrushes, hygiene products, and items for kids.
“The goal is mainly to provide comfort and supplies that any family might need after a home fire. Just kind of helping to relieve that stress in any way that we can, because it’s such a stressful time,” SERVPRO’s sales and marketing specialist Sydney Lovold said.
SERVPRO is a local provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services.
The decision to provide the bags comes from the company’s goal in making things easier for individuals following small or large–loss events.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.