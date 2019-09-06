Annual August Roadside Report shows decrease in pheasant numbers

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s annual August Roadside Report gets an estimate on farmland game species, including pheasants.
DNR staff and enforcement drive gravel roads across the pheasant range of Minnesota. Since 1955, they’ve driven more than 170 routes.
The roadside report released this week said that the statewide index for pheasants was 37 pheasants for 100 miles driven; this allows them to track the pheasant population year to year.
“On a year to year basis, weather usually drives what we’re seeing and this year we had a 17% decrease in the total pheasant index, but I think there still is reason to be optimistic and I think that you can find some good pheasant hunting, you just have to look for some areas that might have survived some of the harsh winter weather we’ve had," Lindsey Messinger, DNR wildlife researcher.
The pheasant index is showing a declining trend in the long term averages, which Messinger said indicates a loss of habitat for pheasants.
