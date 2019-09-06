Brown County Republicans hold annual fundraiser

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Republicans held their annual fundraiser Thursday night, and KEYC spoke to Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota, to find out the party’s priorities for this upcoming election season.
The fundraiser also marked the first time a congressman, in this case Rep. Jim Hagedorn, visited this event.
Locally, Carnahan said they want to defend the First Congressional District, which encompasses much of southern Minnesota.
Hagedorn flipped that seat to the GOP in 2018.
They also hope to keep the Eighth Congressional District and flip the second, third and seventh.
“And that’s why we’re out there in such massive force early on in this election cycle to make sure that we elect Republicans and stand behind them all across Minnesota," Carnahan said.
Carnahan also said they want to take the senate seat from Sen. Tina Smith.
KEYC will be talking to the DFL Friday.
