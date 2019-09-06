Dickinson County Nature Center now open Saturdays

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Nature Center has announced that is adjusting its hours to now include Saturdays.
Instead of returning to its previous schedule of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday from Labor Day to Memorial Day, the nature center will now remain open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday year-round.
“We have had requests from visitors to have a weekend day open to the public during the off-season so kids who are in school have an opportunity to visit the nature center,” said Kiley Roth, community relations coordinator. “We are excited to make this transition to being open Saturdays year-round to accommodate more visitors. It makes us happy that people love to visit the nature center so much that they have asked for this change.”
Visit the Dickinson County Nature Center’s website for more information or to learn more.
