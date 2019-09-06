Difference between a supercell and hurricane

Supercells are thunderstorms with deep rotating updrafts (mesocyclone) and are most likely to have all forms of severe weather including violent tornadoes. Supercells develop in an environment with high moisture, strong lift, large instability, and substantial shear. High amounts of moisture (dew points), especially in the lowest levels, makes it easier for thunderstorms to develop. Lift allows air in the lowest levels to overcome the environments Convective Inhibition (CIN). Instability, without it the atmosphere would not support deep convection. Shear, if you recall, causes for hurricanes to weaken but is a key factor in supercell development of supercells. Shear is what causes supercells to take on its rotational shape and also tilts the thunderstorms updraft, allowing for continued development of the strong updraft. Without this tilting mechanism, storms would simply explode up and then die off as cool rain would cut off further development.