Dumpsters for compostable materials will return to Sibley Park, Mankato Public Works Center Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dumpsters for compostable materials will return to Sibley Park and the Mankato Public Works Center Friday, Sept. 6 after they stopped accepting materials earlier this summer when the original composting company stopped accepting materials.
West Central Sanitation will now pick up the compost at those locations and schools and drop it off at a facility in Rosemount.
Anybody can use the dumpsters, as long as they sign up first by calling 311.
If you are already signed up, you do not need to sign up again.
People should drop their items off in a compostable bag.
“And the great thing about doing this with a composting facility, which is where it’s going, is that you can bring so many more items than you could compost in your backyard compost bin," said Mankato Area Zero Waste organizer Betty Winkworth.
Accepted materials can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.