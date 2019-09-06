Gov. Walz fulfills campaign promise to son

By Dion Cheney | September 5, 2019 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:29 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Walz showed off the latest member of the first family Thursday.

The governor and his family adopted Scout, a three-month-old lab mix.

Gov. Walz says the pup makes good on a promise he made to his son when he won the gubernatorial election in 2018.

Walz’s son, Gus, says Scout was found in a box, abandoned, at a high kill shelter in Oklahoma.

The pup was then taken in by Midwest rescue animal services and placed with a foster family.

Walz advocates for getting a pet from a shelter, noting that 1.5 million animals are killed every year waiting for a forever home.

Walz says Scout and his fur sibling, Afton the cat, are getting adjusted to each other.

