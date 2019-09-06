Henderson barber says goodbye to shop after nearly 50 years

“I called it the fish house to many customers when they stop by they say, ‘oh this is a cute little barbershop’ but in jest, I would just say it’s just a fish house down there in Henderson,” Downs said. “It just came natural for me and I’m not boasting about it where other barbers struggle with cutting hair it just was an ability I was born with I guess. That’s why I called it a labor of love hair cutting was easy and it was never stressful. I like people obviously you have to in this business and it really wasn’t work, it was showing up and getting paid at the end of the day as they say.”