Henderson barber says goodbye to shop after nearly 50 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After decades of cutting hair, Dick Downs hangs up his shears.
“I don’t know what profession I haven’t cut. From a meddler to a doctor to an airline pilot to a lawyer to an Indian chief,” Downs said.
You name it, Dick Downs has cut it. Which isn’t hard to believe after so many years behind the blade. Cutting hair for 60 years, 43 at the shop in Henderson.
“I called it the fish house to many customers when they stop by they say, ‘oh this is a cute little barbershop’ but in jest, I would just say it’s just a fish house down there in Henderson,” Downs said. “It just came natural for me and I’m not boasting about it where other barbers struggle with cutting hair it just was an ability I was born with I guess. That’s why I called it a labor of love hair cutting was easy and it was never stressful. I like people obviously you have to in this business and it really wasn’t work, it was showing up and getting paid at the end of the day as they say.”
“He’s fast. And he talks a lot and he remembers everybody’s name. Every man who walked in, he knew him and shook his hand," barber Logan Woods added.
His shop won’t be closing down with him. A Mankato barber and Sibley County native will take over.
“One of the main reasons I wanted to do it was because I didn’t want that tradition die out in a small town,” Woods said.
“He’ll be a good fit. The town should be really lucky to find such a young barber because there’s a shortage of barbers nowadays, especially young people that want to come back to a small town,” Downs added.
Logan will take over in Henderson next week. You can visit him at the shop Mondays and Tuesdays.
