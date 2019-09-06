Janesville gets first newspaper since 2010

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Janesville residents can now look forward to reading the paper after the Janesville Journal has become its first newspaper in nearly ten years.
The last time Janesville saw a newspaper was in 2010.
Now, publisher Tracie Rosacker, her daughter and editor Jessica Lutgens and Lutgens’ brother run the Janesville Journal as a family.
When a Janesville resident approached Rosacker with the idea to start a new newspaper a couple of years ago, she kept the idea in the back of her mind.
“I ran into the same person last summer, and it was brought up again, so I got to thinking about it a lot and decided that, yes, this community needed a newspaper," she said.
They started the paper from scratch, but this isn’t the family’s first time in a newsroom.
“We’ve all spent so many years in the newspaper business. Like, I was practically raised at newspaper offices growing up, and she’s been in it for 19 years, and so we were like, hey, we know how to do it and we think we can, so let’s do it," Lutgens said.
The Janesville Journal comes out every Wednesday.
They published their first issue in July.
Rosacker and Lutgens said the response from the community has been positive.
“Even before we started, when we were just in here working on the building, we had a few people come in and ask what was going on. And then once people heard that there was a paper coming back to town, like the word kind of spread," Lutgens said.
“That door was a revolving door for about three weeks," Rosacker said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.