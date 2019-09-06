Kennedy Elementary School, students celebrate first day of new academic year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The excitement could be felt all around Kennedy Elementary in Mankato as staff welcomed students for their first day of school.
“We’re excited to continue to develop our community here we’re excited for our kids to have their best academic year ever we are excited for them to grow in their social emotional strength as well, so we can help them in all areas as they grow up to be the best kids that they can be,” Principal Steve Rustad said.
Kennedy Elementary serves students in pre-K through 5th grade.
