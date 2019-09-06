Lakeview Schools using creativity when it comes to reading

COTTONWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - Everyone was in a good mood on 'High Five Friday'.
Lakeview Schools are getting creative when it comes to getting a book in their student's hands.
“It just was a program used to promote literacy in schools and also to get kids excited and as teachers, that’s ultimately what we want,” said Social Studies teacher Blair Miller.
Mr. Miller was the mastermind behind getting this brand new book vending machine for their school.
It's operated with tokens that are given out at each teacher's discretion, mostly literacy based.
Students can then take the tokens to the library and get a book to read.
Interest in grabbing a book has risen substantially... especially with the older elementary kids.
“Sometimes as kids get older, that excitement level for reading sometimes dips down but we’ve had kids in the upper elementary, 5th/6th grade, have been checking out books and have been asking they’re teachers what do I have to do to get a token," added Miller.
In addition to the book vending machine, varsity football players dropped by to various classrooms to read to the class.
“It’s fun walking in and seeing their faces look at us and they kind of know us because we are part of the football team,” said Senior football player Carter Louwagie.
With smiles across the entire school, these football players are just hoping these young kids one day pay it forward.
“We’re probably good influences on it and so they’ll do it to the elementary when they are high schoolers too," added Senior football player William Grube.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.