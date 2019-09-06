Mankato East High School holds Lunch on the Lawn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato East High school had its annual lunch on the lawn today.
The first Friday at the start of the school year, kids get to enjoy an extended lunch outside and participate in activities. The event is put on by the Student Council. Student Council President, Mikayla Stanley says they do this to welcome everyone back.
“All of the grades eat at the same time so everybody comes outside. We have games we have music," she said. “We have opportunities for whatever clubs want to in our school have info tables and it’s kind of just how we welcome everyone back from the school year and get everybody doing something all together with all the grades."
“Sometimes we have to have fun with our students," says health teacher Mary Nelson. “And this is a great opportunity to just bring everybody together and relax and remind ourselves that you know what we work hard and we also play.”
Kids enjoyed Jimmy John’s sandwiches and played games.
