New boutique opens its doors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pippi Lane Boutique is now open in Old Town in Mankato.
This is the store’s second location. The first is in Waseca. The success there prompted the owner to open one in Mankato.
“We kinda have a little bit of everything,” says store owner Kristin Fox.
“I really cater to women’s clothes definitely sizes extra small to 3x. We also have children and teen clothing. We carry denim, comfy clothes, on trend styles. We also carry shoes and accessories. We have our own candle line which people are loving it’s called 507 candle companies”.
The store’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday. 10a.m.-7p.m. Friday 10a.m.- 4p.m. and Saturday 10a.m.-3p.m.
