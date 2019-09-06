Redwood County CAC helps local schools educate about sexual abuse

Redwood Falls, Minn. (KEYC) - Schools in Redwood County are implementing a program to prevent child sexual abuse.
The Redwood County Children's Advocacy Center wanted to get the county ahead of the curve and comply with Erin's Law.
The Law requires all public schools to implement a prevention–oriented child sexual abuse program... but doesn't specify by when.
Begun in 2017, Redwood County's plan gives children the knowledge they need.
“So much of a child’s life is entrusting everything into the adults around them," said Child Advocate Desiree Otto with the Redwood County CAC. "To know that they are their own person and that they have their own identity and that they can see when someone is crossing a boundary or violating them or acting in a way that they are just not comfortable with, it empowers them to have self–worth and self–love. Then to know where to go and that it is OK to speak to someone about what is happening.”
All six Redwood County Schools agreed to get the program up and running this year.
