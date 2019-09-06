Seven Mankato establishments fail alcohol compliance checks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Department of Public Safety conducted their annual alcohol compliance checks at establishments around Mankato.
The checks consist of the department hiring someone under 21 to attempt to buy alcohol.
There were 77 checks conducted and seven failed.
Joseph’s Liquor, Sam’s Club, LaBamba, Red Lobster, 7 West Taphouse, Stadium Pizza and Number 4 were among the seven.
However the city has seen a decline in failures in the past years.
“We have seven establishments that failed the compliance check. Which continues to be improvement for the last three years. I believe last year we had nine and the year prior we had 18 so that’s great news," says Cmdr. Chris Baukol.
Failing a check results in a strike for the license holder and possible criminal charges for the server.
Employees then must complete a form of alcohol training.
