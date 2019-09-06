South Central Minnesota Pride unveils mural in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Pride mural that’s been in the works over the summer was unveiled Friday in Old Town, Mankato.
The idea became a reality around the end of July when they were able to obtain funding thanks to a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and a partnership with Greater Mankato Growth.
“Our mission of south central pride is create visibility for LGBTQ folks and so this is a perfect way to meet our mission. I also think queer art has been a part of our history for as long as anyone has known, so here we are, expanding that history with this art project,” said executive director of South Central Minnesota Pride, Jeni Kolstad.
The Mankato Pride Parade is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and begins at the intersection of Plum and Riverfront and Kolstad encourages parade-goers to stop at the mural along the parade route.
