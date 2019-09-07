Greater Mankato United Way holds human foosball tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today on Front Street in downtown Mankato, Greater Mankato United Way held it’s 5th Annual Human Foosball Tournament.
There were 32 teams competing in a bracket for a chance at the championship game and winning trophy. The street was filled with people enjoying the block party and watching the entertaining sport from the sidelines.
The event aims to bring awareness of United Ways goal of raising $2,060,000 dollars to help fund local non-profit agencies programs.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.