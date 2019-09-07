Lincoln Park hosts ceremony to commemorate descendants of Civil War veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Civil War memorial site at Lincoln Park in Mankato is usually a place to commemorate those who have fallen.
But today, it was a place to reunite as a family of four generations honored Civil War veterans Loren Cray and Andrew J. Murphy.
Murphy joined the war out of Ohio then went on to settle in Lake Crystal.
A short ceremony and the gift of an original 150 year old discharge paper was given to the Boy in Blue from the family.
And bricks with both of the veteran's names were laid to leave a lasting mark on the grounds of Lincoln Park.
“We’re honored to have two Civil War veterans in our family – we’ve known it since we were children this was precipitated by the fact that Jim was coming for a visit and we were going to talk about all of our family history,” great granddaughter to Murphy Barbara Nielsen said.
Nielsen’s efforts to learn the family’s genealogy has allowed the family to unite as they have.
