Mankato Police Seek Suspects in Stolen Credit Card Case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Mankato are on the lookout for two suspects they say are using stolen credit cards.
Public Safety is releasing these photos of two people believed to have used credit cards that were stolen from a motor vehicle on August 24 at the golf course on Augusta Drive.
Authorities say those suspects bought or tried to buy more than $10,000 worth of items on those stolen cards.
Anyone with information about the suspects shown here are asked to contact police at 911 or 507–387–8770.
