Mankato Pridefest commemorates a special life while bringing out record numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The slogan for the day is 'UNITE.'
It's the highly anticipated day of the year that takes over the downtown streets of Mankato.
“There’s like this feeling leading up to pride and once it’s the day of pride it’s so exciting. We only really get one day,” LGBT Center graduate assistant Katie Farmer said.
And the bow being sported, is to commemorate the recent passing of South Central Minnesota Pride's Executive Director, Jessica Flatequal.
According to the interim executive director Jeni Kolstad – attendance has seen a spike since years prior.
“We’ve always had a huge festival, but I wonder if more people are coming out do to that. I also think that we have a vibrant community here so hopefully people are just hearing the word and showing up,” Kolstad said.
MSU's LGBT Center was there to represent – where Flatequal spend time as the first full–time director.
“I want to say we have at least like 20 more booths than we did last year which is pretty amazing, because we’re growing really fast. I think Jessica’s passing has made this pride especially important and you know sad – but we’re doing our best to keep the spirit light,” Farmer said.
And moral was indeed high throughout the day.
The pride parade began at noon with many organizations marching.
The action then led to Riverfront Park where there was entertainment, food, and an array of organizations.
The Pride Party extends through the night then the weekend concludes with a youth event at WOWZone tomorrow.
