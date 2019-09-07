MTU America in Mankato trains youth in manufacturing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, one business continues to train manufacturing workers of tomorrow.
Friday, MTU America in Mankato showed Congressman Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) how they train young people for the workforce.
Their Youth Employment Acceleration Program offers youth a window into manufacturing.
“It offers them a hands-on experience where we can bring students in, teach, train and build them for the future of manufacturing within our organization or within other organizations within the community," said youth employment acceleration coordinator Krista Ahlers.
