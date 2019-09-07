Rep. Jeff Brand reflects on last legislative session and future goals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL - St. Peter) sat down with KEYC News 12 and reflected on this past legislative session and his future goals.
Rep. Brand discussed the need to keep pushing for the Highway 14 expansion from Nicollet to New Ulm.
He also discussed his excitement for the growing hemp industry in Minnesota and his disappointment in not getting a bill passed last session that would insure access to insulin.
“It’s making sure that insulin is available and affordable to everyone who needs it to survive. I liken it to being at the bottom of an ocean with an empty air tank. You know, if someone could be down at the bottom of an ocean with an air tank ready to allow that person to continue to live, that’s what insulin really is for a lot of people," he said.
