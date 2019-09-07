Rock Bend Folk Festival kicks off

ST. PETER Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a fun music filled weekend for St. Peter as the annual Rock Bend Folk Festival kicked off.
This is the 29th year St. Peter has hosted the Rock Bend Folk festival and this year music was enjoyed out of the brand new pavilion at Minnesota Square Park.
The festival offers something for everyone of all ages. Music, art making, shopping, beer, food and more.
Magician Peter Bloedel ,who performed juggling and magic tricks says the event brings everybody together.
“They call it a folk festival and that doesn’t mean its always gonna be folk music,” he said. “But it’s about folks, you know,because it kinda brings everybody together."
The festival continues Sunday, September 8th from 11:30a.m. to 5p.m.
