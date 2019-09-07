Sen. Draheim proposes legislation to ‘break up’ MN Dept. of Human Services

“While there might be different ideas on how we can specifically separate the department, there is a shared, bipartisan goal of doing so,” added Sen. Draheim. “I look forward to working not only with my legislative colleagues, but also Commissioner Harpstead on creating a framework for “breaking apart” DHS. Further, as we investigate ways to separate the agency, we need to conduct a full audit of what we are funding, how we are funding it, and establish metrics for performance. We cannot continue to waste taxpayer resources on agency errors. We need to reform the process for measuring success at DHS, not just throw more money at the problems and hope they fix themselves.”