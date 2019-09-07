Township officers reelect Sandra Hooker as District Director

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Township officers from Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan Counties reelected Sandra Hooker to the post of Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) District 2 Director Wednesday.
Hooker was also elected District 2 director in 1995, and currently serves as Treasurer of the MAT Board of Directors.
“Townships are unique because they are ‘grassroots government’ and I’m proud and honored to serve my township and my district,” said Hooker.
Approximately 67 township officers attended the annual meeting, representing seven of the eight counties in the district. There are a total of 141 townships in District 2.
