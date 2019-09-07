WIC data helps local organizations confront childhood obesity

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the population that the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program serves is more at-risk of being at an unhealthy weight.
Now local organizations are using those numbers to help those populations manage their health.
In Blue Earth County, the Statewide Health Improvement Program is one of those organizations.
The SHIP program, which works to prevent chronic disease, looks at specific populations and where there might be health disparities.
“WIC works with individual families, but SHIP might look at the environment around those families, and so we might work with the childcare providers or the schools where the kids are going to school and looking at how can we support these childcare providers and schools to make a healthy environment?” said SHIP community health coordinator Kristen Friedrichs.
The Blue Earth County WIC program provides four main services.
“And that is nutrition education, also healthy foods, breastfeeding support and then also referrals to other community resources," said WIC and Family Services program coordinator Cierra Thibert.
In their community resources for families guide, they break down over a dozen resources for participants.
Blue Earth County falls lower on the scale when it comes to children determined to be obese.
That number is 68 out of 585 children as of 2017.
But Friedrichs said having any data is important.
“When we look at that WIC data we can maybe go target or do focus groups even with WIC clients for example to say, let’s go focus on these childcare centers, because we know this is where these kids are at," she said.
This story is part of a bigger series looking at this WIC data.
