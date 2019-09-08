Members of Messiah Lutheran Church give back

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Members of the Messiah Lutheran Church in North Mankato, spent the morning getting crafty to give back.
Members took part in 'Gods Work Our Hands', a day where Evangelical Lutheran church of America congregations across the nation do service projects.
Blankets were tied for the organization Benefiting Lutheran World relief, cards were made for local home-bound members as well as diapers and bandages made for Global Health Ministries.
Pastor Trish Reedstrom says one project they do is make bandages.
"We’ve been ripping up clean cotton sheets and rolling them up into bandages, she said. “And there are going to be sent to other countries to be used as cloth bandages.”
Although Gods Work our Hands is a one day event, the church does various service projects for the community throughout the year.
