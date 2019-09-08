New winery open for business

Kilkenny, Minn. (KEYC) - A place to escape, unwind and enjoy local wine.
Vintage Escape winery opened about four months ago. But the young start up winery has has been in the works for four years. They offer a wide variety of wines, with options by the glass or bottle. They also offer wine flights, food pairings and desserts.
Dan and Ashley Reller say the winery dream started with the birth of their son.
“Me and my wife have always enjoyed going to and visiting wineries. After our son was born we decided we just need to do this," said owner Dan Reller. “So we sold our house, found this property, started the winery here”.
‘Here’ is outside Kilkenny, Minnesota, off of historic Dodd Rd where the winery sits on the beautiful rolling hills region.
With the vineyard right next to their home, the tasting room and production just across the street, the couple makes the wine and runs the business by themselves.
But they say they wouldn’t be able to do it without their special helper, their son River.
And the name ‘Vintage Escapes’ is just that. An escape for people to relax.
“The whole purpose of opening the winery was to have people come out and just escape life, escape the stresses of the week and hang out and relax," said owner Ashley Reller. “The vintage escape is to provide an escape for people to come out and enjoy themselves”.
For more information on hours and location visit this link.
