Pearson Lakes Art Center hosts 3rd annual Family Glow Walk

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Conservation Board, Pearson Lakes Art Center and YMCA of Okobiji have joined together to host the third annual Family Glow Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
“I get excited to be able to partner with other non-profits to provide opportunities for kids and families to do activities together, particularly during the off-season,” said Andrew Fisher, CEO of the YMCA of Okoboji.
The Family Glow Walk will begin at the Pearson Lakes Art Center, where families can dress up with glowing jewlery and glow face paint.
From there, visitors will travel down the 0.75 mile trail to the Dickinson County Nature Center and enjoy games and cotton candy with YMCA staff.
“Then you’ll come to the Dickinson County Nature Center to walk through the glowing depths of space,” said Kiley Roth, community relations coordinator for the Dickinson County Conservation Board. “Crawl through a galaxy full of stars, pretend you are a spinning galaxy with a hula hoop and end up at the space-themed kids area in the lower level of the nature center.”
Families will then follow the lit trail back to the Pearson Lakes Arts Center to finish the walk.
The Family Glow Walk costs $5 per person, with a maximum of $20 per family, and includes all activities, as well as glow jewelry.
The registration deadline is Oct. 3. Interested families can register by calling the Pearson Lakes Art Center at (712) 332-7029. Credit and debit card payments can be accepted over the phone, but parties paying with cash or check should visit the art center in person at 2201 Highway 71 in Okoboji.
For more information on the Family Glow Walk, visit www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com or call (712) 336-6352.
