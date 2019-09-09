All five suspects in August robbery, assault in Mankato identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All five suspects involved in a robbery incident last month have now been identified.
The incident took place August 13 in the 200 block of Briargate Road.
Police say the suspects took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim, who was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mankato Public Safety says the two adults, 18-year-old Zeal Nhial and 19-year-old Nicholas Jamal Miller, are currently in custody, charged with first degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aiding and abetting charges are also being requested for the three juveniles involved.
Officials say the weapon believed to have been used in the robbery has also been recovered.
