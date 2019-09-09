Cougar soccer is thriving with young coach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls soccer team is undefeated in their season thus far with a 6–0 record.
A great amount of their success comes from the direction of a young head coach who just recently went through the Cougar soccer program herself.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was young and then I kind of moved up through East High School, playing varsity soccer and then once I graduated I went to MSU but I wasn’t playing and I got into coaching through Mankato United right after I graduated and then as soon as AK left I saw the positioned opened up and a lot of people referred me and gave me really good reference letters and I was fortunate enough to get the job,” Lizzy Vetter, Mankato East head coach, said.
Being a young coach Vetter is able to connect with her players and lead them to success.
“It’s nice to kind of have her as our friend but also as our coach and to be there on the side but also be there to push us and be there to lead us and it’s crazy to see from when we were younger watching her play to now having her coach us,” Sydney Prybylla, Mankato East junior defense, said.
“Yeah it’s awesome, you can tell she has the experience, she has the authority, she has the mental and the skills, you know that she’s a coach, you know that she knows what she’s talking about but yet she’s young where we can still connect with her and it makes practices fun where she’s knows what we’re going through because she just recently went through it herself and having her as a good player where she understands the rules of the game makes it fun for everyone,” Olivia Starkey, Mankato East senior defense, said.
Being a young coach has its complications as well, Vetter is finishing her final semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato and has to manage all that comes with being a full time student on top of being a head coach.
“It can be a little bit overwhelming at times you know making sure my schedule fits into our practice times and still leaving time to finish my homework, just like these girls are student athletes, I’m a student coach and so I think that is something that is really unusual for other coaches but it gives me an advantage in a way that I can relate to these girls and they ask a lot of questions about recruiting and what’s college like and I think just being able to relate to them not only as a girl but also as a student, it really helps build our bond as one team,” Vetter said.
Vetter and the squad hope to continue their winning streak in their upcoming game they will take on Owatonna Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.