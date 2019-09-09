Dain Fisher returns to Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group with new role

Fisher took the past year off to focus on several passion-projects in downtown Mankato. Projects include The Hub Food Truck Park which expanded to include a farmer’s market every Thursday, Mogwai Collaborative and Mogwai Executive. Mogwai (coined from the 1984 film Gremlins) aims to provide the latest and most innovative options in short-term office space. Mogwai Collaborative is open-concept shared workspace located in the Hubbard Building at 424 North Riverfront Drive. The space offers a media room, the Honest Café, phone booths and smaller conference rooms for meetings, among other amenities. Mogwai Executive is located on the third floor of Hubbard and is newly remodeled offices for users who need more privacy, but still seek the convenience of furnished space and gross leases. Both options provide tenants with affordable short-term leases, free parking, secured building access and an inspiring atmosphere.