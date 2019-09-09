Dain Fisher returns to Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group with new role

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After taking time off from commercial real estate agency work, Dain Fisher has returned to Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group’s sales team. This time, Fisher plans to shepherd development projects for the company.
“Rejoining the team of experts at CBC Fisher Group is exciting. People know me for being on the hunt for fresh new ideas – I want to change the landscape of Greater Mankato. I’m passionate about the growth of Old Town and inner-city vitality. I hope to connect investors to opportunities they may not be aware of in our region.”
Fisher took the past year off to focus on several passion-projects in downtown Mankato. Projects include The Hub Food Truck Park which expanded to include a farmer’s market every Thursday, Mogwai Collaborative and Mogwai Executive. Mogwai (coined from the 1984 film Gremlins) aims to provide the latest and most innovative options in short-term office space. Mogwai Collaborative is open-concept shared workspace located in the Hubbard Building at 424 North Riverfront Drive. The space offers a media room, the Honest Café, phone booths and smaller conference rooms for meetings, among other amenities. Mogwai Executive is located on the third floor of Hubbard and is newly remodeled offices for users who need more privacy, but still seek the convenience of furnished space and gross leases. Both options provide tenants with affordable short-term leases, free parking, secured building access and an inspiring atmosphere.
Fisher will office out of Mogwai Executive and can be reached at dain@cbcfishergroup.com. For more information on Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, contact Cate at 507.676.4327 or email cate@cbcfishergroup.com.
