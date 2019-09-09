Gaylord GPL hosts milestone 100th Anniversary Pow Wow

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend the Gaylord Game Protective League hosted its 100th Anniversary Pow Wow.
The century long tradition warranted a grand celebration.
Attendees saw a trick shooter that performed out of Texas, 100 plus trap shooters and groups shot on the range, along with vendors and food.
The event has expanded from what was once about 6 families getting together the second week of September to tune up for the hunting opener ... to now what has evolved into something historic.
“Coincidentally it’s exactly 100 years to the date that they did this back 100 years ago and the families got together and it’s a big thing for the community. You’ll see families are coming out here camping and staying for the weekend and we just have fun shooting stuff," GPL vice president Kenny Mueller said.
Some of those families have been attending the Pow Wow trap shoot for four generations.
The Gaylord GPL is a non–profit with over 20 organizations sponsoring the event.
