Level three sex offender moves to Olivia

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Olivia Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving to the city.
Christopher Cody Johnson has moved to the vicinity of North 7th Street and East Maple Avenue in Olivia.
Officials are holding a community meeting to answer any questions from concerned citizens. That meeting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Olivia City Hall. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and Olivia Police Department will be on hand to answer questions.
