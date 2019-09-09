Level three sex offender moves to Olivia

Christopher Cody Johnson has moved to the vicinity of North 7th Street and East Maple Avenue in Olivia.

The Olivia Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving to the city. (Source: Olivia PD)
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 9, 2019 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:39 AM

Officials are holding a community meeting to answer any questions from concerned citizens. That meeting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Olivia City Hall. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and Olivia Police Department will be on hand to answer questions.

