Man charged after allegedly shooting gun over heads of man and woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy man is accused of firing gunshots over the heads of two people after his dog was killed by a vehicle driving by his property.
The criminal complaint says 30-year-old Joshua Dwyer kicked the two out of his house while he was drinking.
After leaving on foot, the man and woman say they witnessed Dwyer's dog get struck by a car and die so they returned to his house to tell him.
Court documents say when Dwyer learned his dog had died, he demanded the man and woman dig a hole to bury it.
The complaint says he then became belligerent and pulled a gun on the two then implied he was going to kill them before he fired the two shots over their heads.
They were able to escape and flag down a vehicle to call 911.
Dwyer faces eight charges which include two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony threats of violence.
He also is charged with firearms violations related to a previous domestic violence conviction in Rice County.
