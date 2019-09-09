New Boutique Opens in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Located in the Commerce Plaza, Sota Sisters Boutique opened it’s doors today.
The boutique offers women’s clothing for all ages with a wide variety of styles from dress up to casual. It also offers accessories, home décor, shoes and more.
Owner Amber Bannerman says the inspiration came from her three younger sisters and is excited to be located in North Mankato.
“One of the things I’m most excited about is making those relationships with customers and helping to style them," Amber said. “I’m really passionate about that I love styling people I love visiting people. And just really excited to be the only boutique in North Mankato right now."
