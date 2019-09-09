Pursuit suspect charged with kidnapping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kidnapping charges are filed in Blue Earth County against Karl Rosilo, a man who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit through Mankato last week with a child in the car.
Following the pursuit, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized over 24 grams of methamphetamine along with $4,700 in cash from the vehicle.
Agents say there was a 17-year-old juvenile driving the car initially, but Rosillo took control once law enforcement attempted the stop near Haefner Drive and Adams St.
Rosillo was arrested on the scene along with the juvenile who was later released to a parent.
He faces four felony charges, including Kidnapping, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle along with 1st degree drug sales and 3rd degree possession of a narcotic.
