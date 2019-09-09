Stanford professor/Nobel Laureate to lecture at MSU Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A professor from Stanford University will be lecturing at MSU Monday morning and again later in the evening.
Dr. Brian Kobilka (M.D.) is a professor of molecular and cellular physiology at Stanford and Nobel Laureate.
His first lecture starts at 9 a.m. and is a technical talk about the makeup of a specific protein receptor activation.
Then, Monday evening, he will share his story about his career, going from being a medical doctor to a physician scientist.
That lecture begins at 7p.m. Both lectures will be held in Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union and are free and open to the public.
Dr. Kobilka is visiting MSU as part of the University’s 30th annual Leonard A. Ford Lectureship.
