13th annual Mankato Rock ’N Roll up Your Sleeve Blood Drive set to start Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American Red Cross says, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
Mankato’s soon to be two year old, Miriam Peterson is a testament to that having already endured four open heart surgeries and countless blood transfusions.
“I think a lot of times people will donate blood, but they don’t actually understand that at the end of that line – once the blood goes into the bag there actually is a human destination,” Miriam’s mother Laura Peterson said.
Ahead of Miriam's birth, doctors discovered that her pulmonary artery was not attached to the left ventricle.
She also had an underlying genetic condition known as DiGeorge syndrome.
A rare but serious chromosomal abnormality that can cause many issues such as heart defects.
Through all that baby Miriam has been through, it's been people donating blood that has saved her life.
While recovering, she has learned to walk, say some words, and her favorite – dance.
“There’s a lot of people who have saved her life and we will never know who they are and we won’t ever be able to thank them – but it is a collective feeling of gratitude," Peterson said.
Miriam's second birthday is this Wednesday and the family is eager to celebrate her milestone.
“It’s not a matter of if Miriam’s going to have another open heart surgery, it’s a matter of when – and so being able to celebrate more birthdays after this... her third and her fourth and so on all the way to the rest of her life are very dependent on people giving blood,” Peterson said.
Miriam is one of many reasons to donate blood.
The opportunities to donate locally throughout the week's event, begin at 10:30 Tuesday morning in the Culver's on Madison Ave.
There will be six other times and days allotted for blood donations in the area,
For information on how to schedule an appointment visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
