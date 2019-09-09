Tigers return to Riverside Park

“It’s a great feeling to be back at Riverside Park, it’s been a long time, the kids are excited, I know the entire coaching staff is excited and our community is excited, it’s a great place to play football, a great place to play baseball and yet I’m thankful that we had a site to have a second field last year, we played at Sticker Field and that was a real good experience for us but there’s no doubt it feels great to be back here at Riverside Park,” Bob Fink, Springfield head coach, said.