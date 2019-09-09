Tigers return to Riverside Park

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Springfield football was back at Riverside Park on Friday for the first time in over a year after having to play at an alternate site last season due to flooding.
“It’s a great feeling to be back at Riverside Park, it’s been a long time, the kids are excited, I know the entire coaching staff is excited and our community is excited, it’s a great place to play football, a great place to play baseball and yet I’m thankful that we had a site to have a second field last year, we played at Sticker Field and that was a real good experience for us but there’s no doubt it feels great to be back here at Riverside Park,” Bob Fink, Springfield head coach, said.
The site for Tiger football may have changed last year but the community support hasn't wavered.
“It’s awesome, it’s awesome going to games and having everybody back there to cheer for you and encourage you to do great in games and it’s going to be awesome being back down here doing that,” Mason Rummel, Springfield senior linebacker/running back, said.
“Yeah our community has been outstanding, not only for football but all our athletic teams, people are excited to be back here, this is a place where the people in our community take a great deal of pride in and Riverside Park is just part of who we are and we’re excited about playing here and so are the players,” Fink said.
One of the biggest things the team is excited to return to Riverside Park for, is the atmosphere it creates.
“One of the things about Friday nights is playing underneath the lights and we were unable to do that so I’m just so thankful that the seniors this year get that opportunity and hopefully we put on a good show,” Fink said.
“It’s going to be great, it’s a special feeling when you know that there’s lights shining down on you and all the fans, it’s just going to be really special for my last year here,” Rummel said.
Springfield is off to a good start with a 2–0 record, next up the team will travel to Slayton to take on Murray County Central.
