What a 5% tornado means

That is when I will tell you that when you look at these probabilities you also need to factor in climatology averages. For instance lets hypothetically say that on September 9th from 1950 to 2018, there has been a tornado within 25 miles Mankato 1% of the time (Not actual data). That would mean today’s 5% risk would make it 5 times more likely a tornado would occur within 25 miles of Mankato.