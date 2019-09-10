Apple Tree Dental to open Mayo - Fairmont location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont dental practice is partnering with the Mayo Clinic to open a new facility in its Fairmont Campus.
Thanks to a multi-year grant pledge from the Schmeekle Foundation, Apple Tree Dental is set to receive $2.39 million to open the new clinic.
According to a press release, the grant funds will be distributed over the course of five years.
The dental clinic says it served nearly 100,000 patients last year and the new Mayo location will increase their reach by 1,100 patients initially, with an estimated 4,800 patient-increase once the facility is fully functional.
A reception will be held September 17 at the Fairmont Mayo Clinic Health System from 3:30-5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.