Area 4th graders learn science, safety, and solving skills at unique field trip

LAMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Nearly 600 area 4th graders are out at the University of Minnesota Lamberton Extension for the next couple days, learning about the environment, safety and other topics.
The three-day program runs through Thursday.
Students will learn about the science of agriculture, environmental science, health, and how to solve various problems.
Seven educational presentations cover everything from electrical safety and farm safety, to composting with worms.
“At a young age it’s a great opportunity to teach the youth about all the different safety components because they may not be exposed to them currently, but they might be down the road," Cottonwood County 4-H Coordinator Crystal Reith said. "It might also encourage them to learn more about these different areas or even figure out a career in those pathways.”
Sixteen different area schools will be dropping by the extension through Thursday.
