Fugitive wanted on drugs, weapons charges arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) — A fugitive wanted for drug sales and illegal possession of firearms was arrested in Marshall Tuesday.
The Twin Cities Apprehension Team (TCAT) received an anonymous tip Monday that Mitchell William Sprick was hiding in an apartment with a female and that he had no intention to turn himself in or cooperate with law enforcement, who had been to the residence recently in an attempt to make contact with the wanted man.
TCAT and the Marshall Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday which led to a negotiation event when Sprick barricaded himself inside of a bedroom in the apartment, refusing to comply with on-scene TCAT agents.
The Twin Cities Apprehension Team, led by Stew Peters, took Sprick into custody, without further incident, approximately 45 minutes after entering the apartment.
“Whenever someone is wanted for crimes of a serious nature and guns are involved, it’s a dangerous situation. When that person refuses to cooperate with law enforcement, and is intentionally and unlawfully hiding to avoid arrest and prosecution, that makes it even more dangerous. Mr. Sprick was a threat to the general safety of the public, and the good work of our team as well as the Marshall Police Department achieved the best result possible. Everyone went home safe,” Stew Peters said.
Sprick previously failed to appear in District Court in Chisago County on Aug. 19 on drugs and weapons charges.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.